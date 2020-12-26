Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three seriously injured in Berlin shooting, fire service says

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 11:22 IST
Three seriously injured in Berlin shooting, fire service says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, the fire service said.

A police spokesman confirmed there had been a shooting in the Kreuzberg district with several people involved but could not give more information. The Berlin fire service said on Twitter that three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital in the incident.

Also Read: Germany promises to probe audit regulator's Wirecard dealings

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

8 UK returnees to Kerala test positive; samples sent to NIV, Pune

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 26 PTI Eight people who recently returned from the UK to Kerala, have tested positive for coronavirus and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for genomic analysis. Health Minister...

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.The Christmas dinner was hosted by A...

Farm Laws implemented in MP, no confusion over it: Shivraj Singh

The three central farm laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh and there is no confusion over it, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. Centres three farm Laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh, and theres no con...

UN chief condemns attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic

The attacks on peacekeepers from the UN mission in the country known by its French acronym MINUSCA and national security forces took pace in Dkoa, Kmo Prefecture, and Bakouma, Mbomou Prefecture. In a statement issued by his spokesperson, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020