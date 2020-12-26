FIR lodged against advocate for obstructing public servant from discharging public duty using 'criminal force'

Counter Intelligence Unit of Delhi Police Special Cell has lodged an FIR against advocate Mahmood Pracha at Nizamuddin Police Station for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging public duty by using criminal force.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 186, 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

