Man convicted for murder caught 9 years after jumping parole

Man convicted for murder caught 9 years after jumping parolePTI | Jalna | Updated: 26-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 22:39 IST
A 50-year-old man sentenced tolife imprisonment for murder was held on Saturday nine yearsafter he jumped parole, Jalna police in Maharashtra said
Kashiram Lahane, a resident of Ghansawangi tehsil, wasconvicted for murdering man over a land dispute, and he jumpedparole in 2011 after being released from Aurangabad CentralJail, said Crime Branch official Subhash Bhujang
''He kept moving from one place to another evadingarrest. However, he was held on Saturday from his home in DahiAntarwala village,'' he added.
