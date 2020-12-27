Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured

Im also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery. The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the citys deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996..

PTI | Rockford | Updated: 27-12-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 11:59 IST
Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others in what authorities believe was a random attack. A 37-year-old male suspect was in custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes Saturday night, Rockford police said in a social media post.

Two of those who were shot were teenagers, police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a news conference. O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the suspected gunman.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometres) northwest of Chicago. Mayor Tom McNamara released a statement saying he was "angered and saddened" about the shooting.

"My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones," McNamara said. "I'm also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery." The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city's deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Reuters Odd News Summary

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European Union nations kick off mass COVID-19 vaccinations

European Union nations on Sunday officially kicked off a coordinated effort to give COVID-19 vaccinations to adults among their 450 million citizens, marking a moment of hope in the continents battle against the worst public health crisis i...

Dance historian Sunil Kothari pases away, had tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago

Padma Shri dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari passed away Sunday morning at a Delhi hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest a month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was 87. He had tested positive for COVID-19 almost a mo...

Turkish parliament passes associations oversight law that critics say will stifle NGOs

Turkeys parliament passed a law on Sunday that would ramp up oversight of foundations and associations and, according to rights groups including Amnesty International, risks limiting the freedoms of civil society organisations. The law allo...

Scoreboard: IND vs AUS, Day 2

Scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on SundayAustralia 1st innings 195 India 1st innings Overnight 361 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Starc 0 Shubman Gill c Paine b Cummins 45 Cheteshwar Pujara c Paine b C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020