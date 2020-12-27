Left Menu
Seven killed in knife attack in China

At least seven people were killed in a knife attack in Chinas northeast Liaoning province, officials said on Sunday. The officials confirmed the death of seven people in the attack.The injured have been taken to hospital, but their condition was not immediately known.

27-12-2020
At least seven people were killed in a knife attack in China's northeast Liaoning province, officials said on Sunday. The suspect has been arrested by the police, state-run CGTN reported.

The incident in Kaiyuan city also left seven people injured, including a police officer who was involved in the arrest of the suspect. The officials confirmed the death of seven people in the attack.

The injured have been taken to hospital, but their condition was not immediately known. Violent crimes are rare in China as compared to many other countries, but there has been a series of knife and axe attacks in recent years.

Knife attacks by disgruntled people have been reported from different parts of the country in the past few years. The attackers generally target kindergarten or primary schools or general public to vent their anger.

