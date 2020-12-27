Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT junks plea seeking to stop construction under Regional Rapid Transit System in NCR

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking to stop construction under the Regional Rapid Transit System to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rails, saying the project is meant for facilitating public transport.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 15:45 IST
NGT junks plea seeking to stop construction under Regional Rapid Transit System in NCR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has refused to entertain a plea seeking to stop construction under the Regional Rapid Transit System to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rails, saying the project is meant for facilitating public transport. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said beyond making bald averments that parks and green belts will be ruined, the plea does not provide any tangible material to support such a claim.

The green panel said the applicants have not approached the environmental regulators who are under obligation to take remedial action in case of violation of environmental norms. ''This tribunal cannot proceed on a presumption that there will be a violation of environmental norms. It is seen that the project is meant for facilitating public transport and in reply to the notice of the applicants, the project proponent has clearly stated that the norms will be duly complied and all mitigation measures will be taken.

''We have no doubt that the statutory regulators will ensure such compliances in accordance with the law. We, thus, do not find any ground to entertain this application at this stage, which will stand disposed of accordingly,'' the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ashwini Sharma and others seeking stoppage of construction activities under the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) being undertaken by National Capital Region Transport Corporation and others.

In response to a legal notice from the applicant, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation said the project is aimed at reducing traffic congestion on roads through high-speed public transport. In 2019-20, the Centre had allocated Rs 824 crore for the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Out of the eight identified RRTS corridors to connect various NCR towns with high-speed rails, three have been prioritised for implementation in Phase-1 by a task force. These are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Reuters Odd News Summary

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Competition Commission to release study on telecom sector shortly

The Competition Commission will shortly release its study on the telecom sector and one of the key trends that has emerged is the vertical integration between telcos and digital solution providers, including OTTs and e-commerce platforms. A...

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrate one year anniversary of 'Good Newwz'

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday took a walk down memory lane to mark the one-year anniversary of their blockbuster film Good Newwz. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolved around two couples tryst ...

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to pe...

China financial regulators urges Ant Group to set 'rectification' plan swiftly

Chinas financial regulators urged Ant Group on Sunday to outline a concrete plan as soon as possible to meet regulatory demands and fully understand the seriousness of the rectification work it needs to perform.The central bank, banking, se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020