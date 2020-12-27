Maha: Teen girl feared drowned after saving mother, sister

A 16-year-old girl is feareddrowned after she jumped into a water-filled quarry inDombivali in Thane district on Sunday and saved her mother andyounger sister, police said

The woman was washing clothes at the quarry in Kolevillage when her younger daughter slipped and fell into thewaterbody, after which she too jumped in to save her, anofficial said

''Seeing both of them in distress, the teen girl jumpedin and rescued both. However, in the process, she is missingand feared drowned. A search and rescue operation is underwayat the site,'' he added.