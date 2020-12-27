Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Teen girl feared drowned after saving mother, sister

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-12-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 19:40 IST
Maha: Teen girl feared drowned after saving mother, sister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 16-year-old girl is feareddrowned after she jumped into a water-filled quarry inDombivali in Thane district on Sunday and saved her mother andyounger sister, police said

The woman was washing clothes at the quarry in Kolevillage when her younger daughter slipped and fell into thewaterbody, after which she too jumped in to save her, anofficial said

''Seeing both of them in distress, the teen girl jumpedin and rescued both. However, in the process, she is missingand feared drowned. A search and rescue operation is underwayat the site,'' he added.

TRENDING

Reuters Odd News Summary

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

Health News Roundup: Russia's total number of COVID-19 cases crosses 3 million mark; South Korea logs second-highest daily tally of COVID cases amid prison, church outbreaks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and i...

CPI(M) leader calls for active support to ongoing farmers agitation

Senior CPIM leader and former MLA M Y Tarigami on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the central government over the ongoing farmers agitation and called for active solidarity support to them for early revocation of the new agri laws in...

Farmers' protest example of govt's failure: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of giving importance to its capitalist friends and said the farmers protest against the new agri laws is an example of the failure of the government. The BJP government at the C...

Rahul Gandhi leaves for abroad for short personal visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for abroad on Sunday for a short personal visit, the party said. Though the Congress did not disclose Gandhis destination, the chief spokesperson of the party, Randeep Surjewala, confirmed that he will be a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020