Over 700 cases registered under NDPS Act in Delhi in 2020: Police

The Delhi Police registered over 700 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 882 people in this connection this year, officials said on Sunday. According to police, the major recoveries include 10.46 lakh tablets of Tramadol and Nitrazepam, 19,560 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 500 kg ganja trafficked from Andhra Pradesh. ''A total of 726 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered in Delhi in 2020, and 882 people were arrested,'' a police official said. It was noticed that besides alcohol, the commonly used drugs are ganja, heroin, charas, cocaine, codeine syrup and inhalants. The mostly sold party drugs in Delhi are lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), amphetamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), ketamine and methamphetamine, police said. In 2020, Nepali and Nigerian drug suppliers active in Delhi were also arrested besides the sources from other states across the country, they said. Several drug suppliers like Sharafat Sheikh, Bishan alias Natiya, Rocky, Javed alias Sulemani and others were held this year, police said. Besides stepping up legal action against drug suppliers, the city police said it has taken several steps to sensitise general public about the menace of drug abuse, adding that children have also been made aware about the ill-effects of drug addiction. PTI NIT SRY