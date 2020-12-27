Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 700 cases registered under NDPS Act in Delhi in 2020: Police

The Delhi Police registered over 700 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 882 people in this connection this year, officials said on Sunday. A total of 726 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act were registered in Delhi in 2020, and 882 people were arrested, a police official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 23:58 IST
Over 700 cases registered under NDPS Act in Delhi in 2020: Police

The Delhi Police registered over 700 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 882 people in this connection this year, officials said on Sunday. According to police, the major recoveries include 10.46 lakh tablets of Tramadol and Nitrazepam, 19,560 bottles of codeine-based syrup and 500 kg ganja trafficked from Andhra Pradesh. ''A total of 726 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered in Delhi in 2020, and 882 people were arrested,'' a police official said. It was noticed that besides alcohol, the commonly used drugs are ganja, heroin, charas, cocaine, codeine syrup and inhalants. The mostly sold party drugs in Delhi are lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), amphetamine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), ketamine and methamphetamine, police said. In 2020, Nepali and Nigerian drug suppliers active in Delhi were also arrested besides the sources from other states across the country, they said. Several drug suppliers like Sharafat Sheikh, Bishan alias Natiya, Rocky, Javed alias Sulemani and others were held this year, police said. Besides stepping up legal action against drug suppliers, the city police said it has taken several steps to sensitise general public about the menace of drug abuse, adding that children have also been made aware about the ill-effects of drug addiction. PTI NIT SRY

TRENDING

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Prices of TV and appliances likely to go up by around 10% from January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish lawmakers pass bill monitoring civil society groups

Turkeys parliament approved a law Sunday that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association. Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations,...

Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed detai...

Bihar wins award for transferring money to beneficiaries' accounts in COVID time

The Bihar governments initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, thi...

Pakistan opposition parties hold massive rallies on Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Leaders of Pakistans Opposition alliance held massive rallies against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Sindh province on Sunday, marking the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Speaking at a public meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020