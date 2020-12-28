UP: 40 ASHA workers detained for taking expectant mothers to illegally-run nursing home for delivery

Forty ASHA workers were taken into custody for allegedly taking gifts from an illegally-run nursing home as an allurement for bringing more expectant mothers there for the birth of their children, police said on Monday. The administration had got information that ASHA workers were being distributed gifts as allurements by a nursing home operating illegally for bringing more expectant mothers there for delivery, District Magistrate, Budaun, Kumar Prashant said.

Subsequently, a raid was carried out at the Ayesha nursing home in the Navada area under Civil Lines police station Sunday night and 40 ASHA workers were detained while accepting gifts, he said. Prashant said a case has been registered against all the detained ASHA workers and proceeding for their dismissal from service is being initiated.

He said action will also be taken against health department officials found involved in it. The nursing home has also been sealed and a case registered against its owners and the staff, the official said.

According to police, the nursing home belonged to a Samajwadi Party leader and was operating illegally.