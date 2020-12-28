Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 40 ASHA workers detained for taking expectant mothers to illegally-run nursing home for delivery

The nursing home has also been sealed and a case registered against its owners and the staff, the official said.According to police, the nursing home belonged to a Samajwadi Party leader and was operating illegally..

PTI | Badaun | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 13:44 IST
UP: 40 ASHA workers detained for taking expectant mothers to illegally-run nursing home for delivery
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Forty ASHA workers were taken into custody for allegedly taking gifts from an illegally-run nursing home as an allurement for bringing more expectant mothers there for the birth of their children, police said on Monday. The administration had got information that ASHA workers were being distributed gifts as allurements by a nursing home operating illegally for bringing more expectant mothers there for delivery, District Magistrate, Budaun, Kumar Prashant said.

Subsequently, a raid was carried out at the Ayesha nursing home in the Navada area under Civil Lines police station Sunday night and 40 ASHA workers were detained while accepting gifts, he said. Prashant said a case has been registered against all the detained ASHA workers and proceeding for their dismissal from service is being initiated.

He said action will also be taken against health department officials found involved in it. The nursing home has also been sealed and a case registered against its owners and the staff, the official said.

According to police, the nursing home belonged to a Samajwadi Party leader and was operating illegally.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday.The new regula...

AIMIM to tie up with BTP in Gujarat: LS MP Imtiaz Jaleel

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest local bodies polls in Gujarat in alliance with the Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party BTP, the AIMIMs Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Monday. He told PTI that ...

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches cannabis index

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launched on Monday a new index for nine medical cannabis companies in an effort to boost trade in the burgeoning, yet not quite mature, sector. Israel is a leader in marijuana research and this year the governmen...

EC held COVID-safe elections in Bihar; now preparing for polls next year: CEC Arora

The Election Commission successfully held assembly polls in Bihar, one of Indias most populous states despite the COVID-19 pandemic and is now preparing to conduct polls in states and union territories as per schedule next year, its chief S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020