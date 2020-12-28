Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action on violating night curfew in Mumbai

The Maharashtra cabinet minister and the guardian minister of Mumbai City Aslam Sheikh have instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police on Monday to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions strictly on the New Year eve.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 14:34 IST
Strict action on violating night curfew in Mumbai
Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Sheikh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra cabinet minister and the guardian minister of Mumbai Aslam Sheikh have instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police on Monday to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions strictly on the New Year eve. Speaking to ANI, Aslam Sheikh said, "We have instructed BMC and Mumbai Police officials to take strict action against those who flout social distancing norms or violate night curfew rules."

Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed the district collectors to impose night curfew in their respective jurisdictions after taking prior permission from the chief secretary of the state. "Night curfew (not more than 5 persons to assemble between 11 PM to 6 AM) will be in force from December 22 till January 5, 2021, in the limits of all municipal corporations of the state. The concerned competent authorities to issue necessary directions regarding the same in their respective jurisdictions," according to a press release by the Department of Revenue and Forest, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, Mantralaya, Mumbai under the Government of Maharashtra. (ANI)

Also Read: London police irritated by makeshift nightclub in barbershop basement

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reinforces Syrian area where Turkey-backed fighters have clashed with Kurdish forces

Russia said late on Sunday it had sent more military police to an area in northern Syria where fighters backed by Turkey have clashed with Kurdish forces near a strategic highway patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops. The deployment comes...

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain

International visitors will be barred from entering Indonesia for a two-week period in a bid to stem the spread of a new potentially more contagious strain of the coronavirus, its foreign minister Retno Marsudi said on Monday.The new regula...

AIMIM to tie up with BTP in Gujarat: LS MP Imtiaz Jaleel

The All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen will contest local bodies polls in Gujarat in alliance with the Chhotubhai Vasava-led Bharatiya Tribal Party BTP, the AIMIMs Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel said on Monday. He told PTI that ...

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launches cannabis index

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange launched on Monday a new index for nine medical cannabis companies in an effort to boost trade in the burgeoning, yet not quite mature, sector. Israel is a leader in marijuana research and this year the governmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020