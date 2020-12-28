Left Menu
Man killed in hit-and-run accident in south Delhi, accused arrested

A 50-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, hit them when they were crossing the road in south Delhi, police said on MondayPolice said the incident took place on Saturday on BP Marg.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:00 IST
A 50-year-old man was killed and another person injured after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, hit them when they were crossing the road in south Delhi, police said on Monday

Police said the incident took place on Saturday on BP Marg. A Toyota Yaris car had hit two persons while they were crossing the road. The injured were sent to AIIMS hospital where one person whose identity is not yet known succumbed to his injuries and one Kanhiya Lal (75), a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, got injured, a senior police officer said. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered. ''Accused Rahul Shrivastav (54), a resident of Greater Kailash-I, who was driving the car has been arrested. The offending vehicle has been seized. Shrivastav is an advocate. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the accident,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

