Maha: Gutkha worth over Rs 80 lakh seized in Palghar, 2 held

Gutkha worth Rs 80.22 lakh was seized from two tempos near the RTO check post in Dapchari area of Palghar district and two people were arrested, police said on Monday. The seizure was made by Talasari police on Sunday, and an official identified the two arrested persons as Mohammad Rizwan Khan (40) and Rakesh Kori (30).

''The gutkha consignment is worth Rs 80.22 lakh. Three owners of the two tempos have also been booked in the case registered under IPC and FDA provisions,'' the Talasari police station official added. Gutkha is banned in Maharashtra since 2012 and its sale became a non-bailable offence in 2018.