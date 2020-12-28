Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP govt to promulgate Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Ordinance tomorrow

The Madhya Pradesh government will promulgate the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Ordinance on Tuesday to deal with "love jihad" cases, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:56 IST
MP govt to promulgate Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Ordinance tomorrow
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government will promulgate the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Ordinance on Tuesday to deal with "love jihad" cases, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. On December 26, Chouhan had said that the state cabinet has approved the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020, which bars forced conversions.

"We will not allow forced conversion of religion by luring, frightening, cheating or misleading a person in Madhya Pradesh. We have strengthened the 1968 law making it more effective and stricter," he had stated. The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'love jihad'-related offences, in its new ordinance. With this, the state government has doubled the jail term in its proposed Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. It had earlier proposed a five-year jail term.

Under this new proposed ordinance, there will be a provision of punishment of up to 5 years for a religious leader, Qazi or Maulvi who has performed religious conversion before submitting an application. The complaint of conversion and forced marriage can be made by the victim, parents, family or guardian. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's COVID-19 cases increase to 122,534, deaths reach 2,618

Yangon Myanmar, December 28 ANIXinhua The number of COVID-19 cases in Myanmar has increased to 122,534 as of Monday with 648 new infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The death toll reached 2,618 as 17 m...

Vardhan stresses on innovative convergence strategies to improve healthcare system

It is important to focus on innovative convergence strategies to take Indias healthcare system to a new height, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday and stressed on involving grassroots workers in brainstorming on innovations ...

Uganda: Ban on New Year Fireworks to avoid public gathering

Strict guidelines for the New Year night celebration against public gatherings have been laid by the government of Uganda, according to a report by Monitor.The government has reportedly suspended firework display, prayers, and joining in tr...

Lebanon reserving nearly 2 million coronavirus vaccines

Lebanons health minister said Monday his country has reserved nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to fight the coronavirus, an amount that covers up to 20 of Lebanese. Hamad Hassan said in a news conference his government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020