Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar wanted to implement farm laws but could not stand pressure, influence: Narendra Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that even former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Shard Pawar wanted to implement reforms in the agriculture sector but were unable to do so due to external "pressure and influence".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:52 IST
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that even former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Nationalist Congress Party chief Shard Pawar wanted to implement reforms in the agriculture sector but were unable to do so due to external "pressure and influence". "During the UPA government, Manmohan Singh ji and Sharad Pawar ji wanted to bring in farm laws but they could not stand pressure and influence. We are fortunate that today Modi ji is our Prime Minister who works selflessly for the development of the country and the welfare of people. We have seen him work as a Chief Minister and as Prime Minister and he has no self-interest," Tomar said addressing representatives of around 25 farmer organisations .

A joint committee of various farmers' unions had met the union minister today to extend support to the farm laws. Addressing the farmers, the Agriculture Minister said, "I am confident that with your support, positive attitude, and understanding these laws will be implemented and we will succeed in explaining to the farmers. A new path will be created and India's agriculture will prosper."

The farmer delegations met Tomar to convey support for the laws ahead of the next round of talks between the government and protesting farmers on December 30. The protesting farmers are demanding repeal of the three farm laws brought by the government recently. (ANI)

