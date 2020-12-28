Winter session ends, C'garh Assembly adjourned sine die

The Chhattisgarh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday after the winter session ended two days ahead of schedule. Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi said five sittings were held during the winter session, and discussions were held for over 21 hours.

The Assembly received notification for 961 questions, comprising 505 starred and 456 unstarred questions, of which, 22 questions were discussed and supplementary questions were taken in the House, he said. The Assembly received 117 adjournment motion notices, of which 29 were discussed, and 252 call attention notices, of which 67 were admitted and 33 converted in zero hour notices, he added.

''Also, 52 notices for Zero Hour were received, of which, 35 were admitted and 17 rejected. Seven bills, including the Appropriation Bill, were tabled in the House and all were passed after discussions,'' he said. The Budget Session of the Assembly is expected to commence from the last week of February, 2021, he said.