Left Menu
Development News Edition

Winter session ends, C'garh Assembly adjourned sine die

Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi said five sittings were held during the winter session, and discussions were held for over 21 hours.The Assembly received notification for 961 questions, comprising 505 starred and 456 unstarred questions, of which, 22 questions were discussed and supplementary questions were taken in the House, he said. The Budget Session of the Assembly is expected to commence from the last week of February, 2021, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:06 IST
Winter session ends, C'garh Assembly adjourned sine die

The Chhattisgarh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday after the winter session ended two days ahead of schedule. Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi said five sittings were held during the winter session, and discussions were held for over 21 hours.

The Assembly received notification for 961 questions, comprising 505 starred and 456 unstarred questions, of which, 22 questions were discussed and supplementary questions were taken in the House, he said. The Assembly received 117 adjournment motion notices, of which 29 were discussed, and 252 call attention notices, of which 67 were admitted and 33 converted in zero hour notices, he added.

''Also, 52 notices for Zero Hour were received, of which, 35 were admitted and 17 rejected. Seven bills, including the Appropriation Bill, were tabled in the House and all were passed after discussions,'' he said. The Budget Session of the Assembly is expected to commence from the last week of February, 2021, he said.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

Biden announces White House digital team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of...

Spain's COVID-19 death toll tops 50,000, infection rate drops

Spains death toll from the coronavirus crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday, while the number of infections per 100,000 people fell for the first time in nearly three weeks, health ministry data showed. A total of 24,462 new cases were logged ...

Violence closed 800 polling stations in Central African Republic

More than 14 of polling stations in the Central African Republic failed to operate during Sundays presidential and legislative election due to armed rebels who attacked voters and barred electoral staff, the electoral commission said on Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020