Popular car designer Dilip Chhabria held in cheating case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 00:03 IST
The Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested renowned car designer Dilip Chhabria in a cheating and forgery case, police said. The development was confirmed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe but he refused to give more details.

A car modified by Chhabria's DC Designs firm has also been seized as part of a case registered under IPC sections for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said. PTI ZA BNM RSY RSY

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

