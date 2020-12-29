U.S. House will take second vote on stimulus checks if first one fails -Pelosi

U.S. House will take second vote on stimulus checks if first one fails -PelosiReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 03:22 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber would take a second vote to approve an increase in stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600 requiring just a simple majority if it fails to approve the measure in an initial vote requiring support from two-thirds of the chamber's lawmakers.
Pelosi said the House would approve the bill in either event.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nancy Pelosi