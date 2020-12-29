Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House will take second vote on stimulus checks if first one fails -Pelosi

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 03:22 IST
U.S. House will take second vote on stimulus checks if first one fails -Pelosi
File Photo

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber would take a second vote to approve an increase in stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600 requiring just a simple majority if it fails to approve the measure in an initial vote requiring support from two-thirds of the chamber's lawmakers.

Pelosi said the House would approve the bill in either event.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trumps demand for 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate. Trump last ...

U.S. House approves $2,000 coronavirus aid checks sought by Trump

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted 275-134 to meet President Donald Trumps demand for 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks on Monday, sending the measure on to an uncertain future in the Republican-controlled Senate.Trump last w...

U.S. to allow small drones to fly over people and at night

Small drones will be allowed to fly over people and at night in the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Monday, a significant step toward their use for widespread commercial deliveries. The FAA said its long-await...

House set for override vote on Trump's defense bill veto

The Democratic-controlled House has returned to the Capitol to vote on an override of President Donald Trumps veto of a defense policy bill. A vote was expected on Monday evening. If approved by two-thirds of the House and Senate, the overr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020