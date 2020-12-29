Left Menu
UP: Girl dies as part of house terrace falls on her

The incident happened in Kharaura village under Paschim Sarira police station area where a group of girls were playing outside a house when the projected portion of its terrace fell on them on Monday evening, police said.The villagers brought the girls out of the debris and rushed them to hospital, they added.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:20 IST
An 11-year-old girl was killed and three others injured when a projected portion of a house fell on them in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened in Kharaura village under Paschim Sarira police station area where a group of girls were playing outside a house when the projected portion of its terrace fell on them on Monday evening, police said.

The villagers brought the girls out of the debris and rushed them to hospital, they added. Eleven-year-old Gudiya died on the spot while three others, in the age group of 6 to 12 years were undergoing treatment, SHO Sarvesh Singh said.

