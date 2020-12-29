Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to provide dry ration kits to students under mid-day meal scheme for 6 months

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the AAP government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for next six months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:14 IST
Delhi govt to provide dry ration kits to students under mid-day meal scheme for 6 months
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the AAP government will provide students of its school's dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for the next six months. The decision has been taken in view of the closure of schools in the national capital since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months," Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area. Schools across the country were closed in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. They were partially reopened in some states from October.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for COVID-19 is available. The Chief Minister further informed that the Delhi government served nearly 10 lakh people with lunch and dinner by organizing 'langar' at various places. "For 3-4 months, nearly 1 crore people were served dry ration. Ration included flour, rice, pulses, and oil. The pension of senior citizens and widows were doubled. Construction workers, taxi drivers got Rs 5,000 each in their bank account. These were the efforts by our government," he said.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. UK needs tighter COVID rules to avert new catastrophe, epidemiologist warnsBritains government needs to bring in tighter coronavirus lockdown rules to avert a fresh wave of deaths from a ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Wealthy hospitals rake in U.S. disaster aid for COVID-19 costsAfter collecting billions of dollars in U.S. coronavirus aid, many of the nations wealthiest nonprofit hospitals are no...

Oakridge Energy to solarise 1,000 KVs, Delhi govt schools

Solar firm Oakridge Energy on Tuesday said it has signed agreements with the Delhi government and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to solarise schools in Delhi. The company is aiming to solarise 1,000 institutions by 2022, Oakridge Energy said ...

Mission Sagar-III: INS Kiltan in Cambodia to deliver 15 tonnes of aid for flood-affected people

As a part of ongoing Mission Sagar-III, Indian Naval Ship Kiltan has arrived at Sihanoukville Port in Cambodia to deliver 15 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Flood Relief HADR material for the flood-affected people here. According to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020