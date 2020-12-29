CRPF officer, Army jawan succumb to injuries sustained in separate encounters in J&K

A CRPF officer and an Army jawan, injured in separate incidents of militancy-related violence in Jammu and Kashmir last week, have succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Tuesday. Assistant sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Netrapal Singh, who got injured in a grenade attack at Ganderbal on December 23, died at a hospital here on Tuesday, the officials said.

This has taken the death toll of CRPF personnel in the grenade attack to two as a jawan had succumbed to his injuries a day after the attack. Army Havildar A K Tomar breathed his last at the Army's 92 base hospital here on Monday, the officials said.

They said Tomar had sustained grievous injuries during a gunfight with militants in the Kanigam area of Shopian on Friday. Two militants were killed in the operation. The Army paid tributes to Tomar at a solemn ceremony at the Badamibagh cantonment here.

Tomar (40) had joined the Indian Army in 2001. He belonged to Sisauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. He is survived by his wife and two children..