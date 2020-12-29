Left Menu
Development News Edition

In 2020, Haryana police traces 1,716 missing children

The Haryana Police has traced 1,716 missing children this year and handed them over to their families in different parts of the country, Director General of Police, Manoj Yadava said here on Tuesday. Some of these children had been missing for a long time, he said.The state police also tracked and rescued 1,189 child beggars and 1,941 child labourers during the year.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 19:04 IST
In 2020, Haryana police traces 1,716 missing children

The Haryana Police has traced 1,716 missing children this year and handed them over to their families in different parts of the country, Director General of Police, Manoj Yadava said here on Tuesday. Among the traced children, 771 are boys and 945 girls. Some of these children had been missing for a long time, he said.

The state police also tracked and rescued 1,189 child beggars and 1,941 child labourers during the year. These children were found either working in shops or doing odd jobs for their livelihood. Yadava said apart from maintaining law and order and curbing crime during the hard times of a pandemic year, “our officers and jawans also prioritised to trace and reunite missing children with their family”.

He said in a statement that 1,433 missing children were traced and reunited by field units and the remaining 283 were traced by the specialised Anti-Human Trafficking units of the State Crime Branch. The Haryana Police is conducting a drive to reunite missing children with the support of child welfare councils, non-government organisations and departments concerned, the senior police officer added. PTI SUN SRY

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Pray floods don't kill us': A day on Rohingya's remote Bangladesh island

As a Bangladeshi naval ship anchored off a remote Bay of Bengal island, some of the Rohingya Muslim refugees aboard clapped in anticipation of starting a new life on a piece of land that did not even exist two decades ago. Carrying poultry ...

Thankful for overwhelming support, says country's youngest Mayor Arya Rajendran

The new mayor of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, 21-year-old Arya Rajendran, has said that she is thankful to leaders across the party lines for their overwhelming support. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Arya said that she would call Thiruvana...

Stamps on Chhota Rajan, Munna Bajrangi due to violation of norms by customers: India Post

India Post on Tuesday said customers violated norms to get stamps featuring underworld don Chhota Rajan and slain gangster Munna Bajrangi. Twelve stamps each of Rajan and Bajrangi were printed under the My Stamp scheme, which was launched b...

FACTBOX-COVID variants, found in UK and South Africa, travel the world

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said a variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70 more transmissible, is spreading rapidly in Britain. A separate variant, first found in South Africa, is also causing concern. The World Hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020