Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Police in process of setting up Regional Cybercrime Coordination Centre: DGP

Police is also creating Cyber Response Centres by enlarging its existing cyber cells to deal with complaints such as bank frauds, misuse of payment gateways and social media among others, he said.Terming 2020 as a good year for Haryana Police in terms of enhancing capability in handling cybercrimes, the DGP said this year, the state government had sanctioned creation of six cyber police stations, one each in Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, Ambala, Rewari and Faridabad.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 14:16 IST
Haryana Police in process of setting up Regional Cybercrime Coordination Centre: DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana Police is in the process of establishing a Regional Cybercrime Coordination Centre in the state to comprehensively deal with online criminal activities. Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava said on Wednesday the facility would act as a nodal point to contain the menace and assist the force in enhancing its capability in cyber investigations.

A proposal to establish the centre has already been sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. After getting the approval, the centre would be established in the year 2021, he said. There has been a phenomenal increase in use of computers, smartphones and the Internet over a period of time. With this, cybercrime has emerged as a major challenge for the police, the DGP said.

''Increased use of technology due to the coronavirus pandemic has also led to sharp rise in cybercrime incidents. Addition of more capability would help us detect technology-based crime effectively,'' Yadava said in a statement here. The DGP said that Haryana Police is committed to providing and creating an ecosystem for dealing with cybercrimes in a comprehensive and coordinated. Police is also creating Cyber Response Centres by enlarging its existing cyber cells to deal with complaints such as bank frauds, misuse of payment gateways and social media among others, he said.

Terming 2020 as a good year for Haryana Police in terms of enhancing capability in handling cybercrimes, the DGP said this year, the state government had sanctioned creation of six cyber police stations, one each in Rohtak, Hisar, Karnal, Ambala, Rewari and Faridabad. A total of 264 posts of police officials and technical experts have been created for these police stations. Apart from this, two cyber police stations were already functional at Gurgaon and Panchkula.

In addition, a Cyber Forensic Laboratory has been set up at Panchkula at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore under the scheme Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children, Yadava said. The DGP said that more cyber security awareness programmes would also be conducted in the coming year to save children from cyber bullying and cyber stalking. At the same time, advisories pertaining to cybercrime were also being shared with the general public through social media platforms, he added.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 3-UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University as it battles a winter surge driven by a new, highly contagious variant of the virus. The British gov...

Celebrated French DJ tells fans ahead of Louvre gig: 'get the vaccine'

French DJ David Guetta said he hoped everybody would get vaccinated against COVID-19, shortly before recording a charity concert outside the Louvre Museum in Paris that will be streamed on New Years Eve. Guetta, known for his collaborations...

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee settles 11 paise higher at 73.31 provisional against US dollar....

European stocks rise as AstraZeneca gains on UK vaccine approval

European stocks inched higher on Wednesday as UKs approval of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, bets of more U.S. fiscal aid and large-scale vaccination efforts spurred hopes of a strong recovery in the global economy next year.The pan-Europea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020