Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia slaps more UK nationals with entry bans over Navalny

In a statement, Russias Foreign Ministry said the decision to expand the number of British nationals was made in response to unconstructive and unfriendly actions of the British authorities. The ministry didnt reveal the names or exact number of those barred, saying only that it would be those who are complicit in ramping up anti-Russian sanctions activities in the UK.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 20:13 IST
Russia slaps more UK nationals with entry bans over Navalny
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Russia has decided to expand the number of British nationals barred from entering the country in response to the "unacceptable and unfounded" UK sanctions over the poisoning of top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday. In October, the European Union and the UK imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over what German authorities said was a poisoning in Russia with a nerve agent. The penalties consisted of asset freezes and entry bans. In a statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry said the decision to expand the number of British nationals was made in response to "unconstructive and unfriendly actions of the British authorities." The ministry didn't reveal the names or exact number of those barred, saying only that it would be "those who are complicit in ramping up anti-Russian sanctions activities" in the UK. British ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the ministry on Wednesday and informed about the measures, the statement said. Last week, the ministry announced a similar response to the EU sanctions. Navalny, a longtime adversary of President Vladimir Putin, fell sick during the August 20 flight in Russia and was flown to Berlin while still in a coma for treatment two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny, who is currently convalescing in Germany, has accused Putin of ordering the poisoning. Russian authorities have repeatedly denied any involvement. The politician has vowed to return to Russia, but in recent weeks the authorities have ramped up pressure on him in what some say is an effort to prevent that from happening. On Monday, Russia's prison agency accused Navalny of violating the conditions of the suspended sentence he received for a 2014 conviction and gave him one day to report to its office or face a real jail term for missing the deadline. The next day Russia's Investigative Committee said it has opened a new criminal case against Navalny on charges of large-scale fraud related to his alleged mishandling of some USD 5 million in private donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and other organisations.

Navalny ridiculed the new accusations as a sign of Putin's despair, tweeting: "It looks like Putin is in hysterics." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that Putin was "not in hysterics'' and said the situation around Navalny "doesn't stir up any feelings" in the president. Peskov refused to comment on whether cases against Navalny were politically motivated..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League: Hotspur's clash against Fulham postponed due to coronavirus

Tottenham Hotspurs encounter against Fulham has been postponed as the latter reported a number of positive cases for the coronavirus in the latest round of tests. The fixture was scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednes...

Soccer-Everton's home games pushed behind closed doors

Everton and Liverpool will have to host home games behind closed doors again after the Liverpool City Region was placed into Tier 3 of Britains COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday. Both Merseyside clubs were among the few top-flight teams th...

RSS leader calls on Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan this evening. Raj Bhavan sources said it was a personal visit.The RSS leader had inaugurated the Kesari Media Studies and ...

Assam assembly passes Bill to clear industrial applications quickly

The Assam assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill which seeks to speed up the process of clearing proposals for setting up new industries and renewing applications of existing ones in the state. The House unanimously passed The Assam Ease of Do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020