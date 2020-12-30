Left Menu
Committee could be formed to deliberate on demands: Government to farmers

The government told farmer leaders during the meeting on Wednesday that a committee could be formed to deliberate on their demands.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 20:27 IST
A visual of the meeting on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

During discussions, the government told farmer leaders that a committee could be formed to deliberate on the farmers' demands regarding the three farm laws.

A meeting between the Union government and farmer leaders concluded at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stating that a consensus was reached on two out of four issues on the agenda. He also said that the next meeting will be held on January 4. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar had food with farmers leaders during the lunch break

The delegation of farmers from several states, who have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over a month, maintained that they wanted the farm laws taken back. "Our stand is clear that the three farm laws should be taken back," said a farmer leader before making his way to the meeting.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was also seen heading to the meeting from the Ghazipur border (UP-Delhi border). Tikait had earlier hit out at the opposition saying the opposition was weak and are not supporting the cause as they should.

"This is the reason farmers have had to come on the roads. The government doesn't fear them. They should sit in pitched tents and stage protests on roads against the farm laws," Tikait said. Earlier in the day, Union Minister Som Prakash said that the government would go into the meeting with an open heart and mind and would try to resolve the issue so that people can go back to their homes for New Year.

This is the seventh round of talks of government with farmers, including one with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

