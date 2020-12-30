Left Menu
13 held for brick batting on RSS office

Police have arrested 13 people for allegedly indulging in brick batting on an RSS office at Mathuras Govind Nagar. According to a report, RSS volunteers on Monday had caught a minor stealing an iron rod and had handed him over to police. Later, his kin allegedly indulged in brick batting on the RSS office, police said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:31 IST
Police have arrested 13 people for allegedly indulging in brick batting on an RSS office at Mathura’s Govind Nagar. Two police personnel, including a head constable, have been suspended for dereliction of duty, SSP Gaurav Grover said, adding that a departmental probe is also being conducted against policemen deployed at the Govind Nagar Police station.

Two people, Pawan and Sonu, had received injuries in the incident on Tuesday, police said. According to a report, RSS volunteers on Monday had caught a minor stealing an iron rod and had handed him over to police. Later, his kin allegedly indulged in brick batting on the RSS office, police said.

