India logs over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 95.99

As many as 20,549 new coronavirus cases were reported in India, taking the total caseload in the country to 1,02,44,853 on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The cumulative infections include 2,62,272 active cases and 98,34,141 recoveries. With 286 fatalities, the death toll reached 1,48,439.

The daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases since the last 33 days successively. 26,572 new recoveries were registered against 20,549 fresh infections. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,309 in the total active cases. With this, the recovery rate has also reached nearly 96 per cent (95.99 per cent).

India's total active caseload of 2,62,272 consists of just 2.56 per cent of India's total positive cases, as per the Health Ministry. When compared globally, India's Cases per million population are amongst the lowest in the world (7,423).

A total of 20 persons have been found with the mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus reported from the UK. These include the six persons reported earlier (3 in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune). Kerala reported 6,268 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest daily count of any state in the country. The state also reported 5,707 recoveries and 28 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 65,394, according to the Kerala government.

As many as 3,537 fresh infections were recorded in Maharashtra, taking the total active cases to 53,066. The state's coronavirus count reached 19,28,603, including 18,24,934 recoveries and 49,463 deaths. Karnataka's coronavirus tally grew by 973 new cases and reached 9,18,544 including 11,610 active infections. The death toll in the state reached 12,081.

945 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu along with 1,060 discharges, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. The overall cases in the state has surhed to 8,17,077, including 7,96,353 discharges. There are only 8,615 active cases and the death toll is at 12,109. Rajasthan reported 770 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths and 1,142 recoveries/discharges today. The state's tally is at 3,07,554 cases, including 9,835 and death toll at 2,689.

With 677 new cases, Delhi's has now 6,24,795 COVID cases, including 6,08,434 recoveries. The death toll in the state has mounted to 10,523. (ANI)