Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elgar Parishad organisers ask Pawar to ensure SIT probe

Organizers of the Elgar Parishad demanded on Thursday that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should fulfill his assurance of an SIT probe into the case related to the 2017 conclave.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:12 IST
Elgar Parishad organisers ask Pawar to ensure SIT probe

Organizers of the Elgar Parishad demanded on Thursday that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should fulfill his `assurance' of an SIT probe into the case related to the 2017 conclave. The Pune district administration denied permission for the annual Elgar Parishad -- which is held on December 31 -- this year citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organisers said on Thursday that they would now hold the event on January 30, though they have yet to secure necessary permissions. Pune Police had alleged that the Elgar Parishad held in December 2017 had been backed by Maoists, and inflammatory speeches made there led to caste violence near the Bhima Koregaon war memorial.

Rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj, Telugu poet Varavara Rao and several others were arrested subsequently for alleged Maoist links. The probe was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency. Akash Sable, one of the organisers, said Pawar had talked about conducting a separate probe by a Special Investigation Team, and he should fulfill the `promise'.

Pawar, last December, had criticized the arrest of activists and said he would request the Maharashtra chief minister to form an SIT headed by a retired judge to probe the Pune police's action. Justice (retd) B G Kolse Patil, one of the organisers of Elgar Parishad, said they were fighting to secure people their basic rights, but the event was defamed by certain elements.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digest yearender for domestic stories for month of December, 2020

Dec 1 New Delhi A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired from a stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday as part of a series of trials of the weapon, officials said. De...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Fauci sees U.S. gaining control by next autumnThe leading U.S. infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said on Wednesday he foresees America achieving enough collective i...

Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions: Personnel Ministry

Doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate for pensioners, online test for government recruitments and abolishing jobs interviews in 23 states and eight Union Territories were among the key initiatives taken by the Personne...

Fire at godown in Ulhasnagar

A godown was gutted in fire in Ulhasnagar in the district on Thursday, a civic official said. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 12.30 pm, he said.Raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bags was stored in the godo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020