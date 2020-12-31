Left Menu
Maha: Two women, Ugandan nationals, arrested in drug case

Two Ugandan nationals have been arrested for possessing narcotic drugs worth Rs 4.4 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The seized quantity is worth Rs 4.40 lakh in illicit markets, said inspector Pramod Bhadak of the crime branch.The women, aged 27 and 35, were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, he said..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 17:48 IST
Two Ugandan nationals have been arrested for possessing narcotic drugs worth Rs 4.4 lakh in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The two women were spotted moving around suspiciously in the limits of Tulinj police station on Wednesday evening.

They were questioned and were found to be carrying 220 gms of Mephedrone or MD, a banned `party drug'. The seized quantity is worth Rs 4.40 lakh in illicit markets, said inspector Pramod Bhadak of the crime branch.

The women, aged 27 and 35, were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said..

