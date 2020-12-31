Left Menu
Development News Edition

25-year-old man killed over suspected affair with married woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old man was poisoned, strangled and his body dumped in a river in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly by a man, who suspected his wife and the victim were having an affair, police said on Thursday. He said both the accused and the victim were plumbers, and Suraj suspected his wife and Kumar were having an affair.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:18 IST
25-year-old man killed over suspected affair with married woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 25-year-old man was poisoned, strangled and his body dumped in a river in a village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh allegedly by a man, who suspected his wife and the victim were having an affair, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Rampur village on Wednesday, and victim Mohit Kumar's body was recovered on Thursday, they added.

Station House Officer of Chapar police station Yashpal Singh said the accused, Suraj, has confessed and subsequently, was placed under arrest. He said both the accused and the victim were plumbers, and Suraj suspected his wife and Kumar were having an affair.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU bets on Biden to resolve aircraft subsidy row

The European Union will seek a swift resolution of a 16-year battle over aircraft subsidies with incoming U.S. president Joe Biden, saying that new U.S. tariffs have damaged talks with the Trump administration.The Commission, which coordina...

Chrissy Teigen shares why she gave up drinking

American model Chrissy Teigen, a day after declaring herself sober for four weeks, shared information about why she chose to cut alcohol out of her life. According to E News, she is embracing her modified lifestyle without even needing to w...

JA Solar Supplied 88MW Modules for Indian Solar Plant Developed by Juniper

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2020 PRNewswire -- JA Solar recently announced its supply of 88MW modules to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited GUVNL project developed by Juniper, one of the largest PV project developers in the local market, which opens a ...

Moldovan president appoints interim PM but pushes for snap election

Moldovas new President Maia Sandu appointed Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi as interim prime minister on Thursday, but pushed on for a snap election in a bid to overhaul the whole government and strengthen her grip on power. Sandu, a former...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020