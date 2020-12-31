Left Menu
Development News Edition

Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, who helped India secure Siachen glacier, passes away

Ace mountaineer Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, 87, who helped India secure the Siachen Glacier, passed away on Thursday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi due to age-related illness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 18:57 IST
Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, who helped India secure Siachen glacier, passes away
Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar . Image Credit: ANI

Ace mountaineer Colonel Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, 87, who helped India secure the Siachen Glacier, passed away on Thursday at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi due to age-related illness. Col Kumar, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra, Padma Shri, Arjun award and the McGregor medal, carried out multiple expeditions in the Siachen glacier area in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Based mainly on his reconnaissance reports, the Indian Army went ahead with the mission to occupy the Siachen heights under the Operation Meghdoot. One of the initial inputs about the Pakistani plans to annexe the Siachen glacier also came to be known by the Army through the iconic mountaineer who was commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment in 1953.

"He is known to be the Siachen saviour. It was he who first detected the cartographic aggression of Pakistan in the Siachen glacier area. Rest is history," said Lt Gen Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd). Kulkarni was also one of the first Indian Army soldiers as a Captain to have climbed on top of the glacier along with his platoon. He was the first Indian to climb Mount Nanda Devi. He climbed Mount Everest in 1965, Mount Blanc( highest peak in the Alps), and later Mount Kangchenchanga.

He climbed all these peaks despite losing four toes due to frostbite in earlier expeditions. In 1981, as member of the Antarctica Task Force he played a stellar role. He earned the nickname 'Bull' for relentlessly charging into everything he did.

At his funeral in Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment, his contemporaries and juniors said he was a very brave officer and was awarded the United Services Institution's McGreogor Medal which put him in the illustrious list of explorers and surveyors. (ANI)

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India starts exports of Moringa powder

India has started exports of Moringa powder, keeping in mind its rising global demand and nutritional properties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. Two tonne of organic certified Moringa powder were sent to the US through air consignm...

Dhankhar prays for 'transparent, accountable' govt after 2021 Bengal Assembly polls

Taking a dig at Trinamool Congress TMC government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday prayed for a transparent and accountable administration in the state after the 2021 Assembly polls. In an address to the state on the eve o...

Govt to establish permanent exhibition centres in MSME-Development Institutes

The government is planning to establish permanent exhibition centres in the premises of MSME-Development Institutes for wider market accessibility in consultation with India Trade Promotion Organization. In its year-end review, the Micro, S...

Shilpa Shetty Kundra expresses gratitude as she gazes last sunset of 2020

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday expressed gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. The Dhadkan actor on Instagram shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset.She we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020