Mumbai: BMC allows restaurants home delivery even after 11 pm tonight

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday urged Mumbaikars to celebrate the New Year indoors while allowing restaurants to deliver food at customer's homes even after 11

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday urged Mumbaikars to celebrate the New Year indoors while allowing restaurants to deliver food at customer's homes even after 11:00 pm. "Do not stop the party, Mumbai - just take it indoors after 11:00! Restaurants are allowed to home deliver food in the city post 11:00 pm. COVID prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure Mumbai rings in the New Year with safety," the BMC tweeted.

About 30,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police and several drones will be on duty this New Year to ensure that Mumbaikars follow COVID-19 guidelines in light of the lockdown that is in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, the night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, with Section 144 in place, which prohibits assembly of more than five or more persons in an area.

"Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, or boats," Chaitanya told ANI. The night curfew was imposed in light of the new strain of the coronavirus that was found in the UK.Chaitanya further informed that people would be allowed to celebrate till 11 pm, but after that strict action would be taken against violators under Section 188.

"We are well prepared and alert. The total strength of the force is about 50,000 and out of that, 30,000 personnel will be on the ground on New Year. Police officers will be on static deployment and on patrol," he said. Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra cabinet minister and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh instructed the BMC and Mumbai Police to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions strictly on New Year's eve.

There are currently 54,206 active cases in Maharashtra. As many as 18,24,934 people have recovered while 49,463 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

