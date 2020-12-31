Left Menu
2 arrested for espionage in Ludhiana

Police said the accused were identified as Sukhkiran Singh and Ram Dass Singh, both residents of Tusa village near Jagraon in Ludhiana district.Both worked at the Halwara airport earlier, police said. Police said the accused had serious plans to create disturbance in the state.Their another accomplice, Shabir Ali, is absconding, police said.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:34 IST
Police on Thursday arrested two people for allegedly supplying photographs and other important information regarding activities of the IAF airbase at Halwara near here to Pakistan. Police said the accused were identified as Sukhkiran Singh and Ram Dass Singh, both residents of Tusa village near Jagraon in Ludhiana district.

Both worked at the Halwara airport earlier, police said. Sukhkiran Singh is a notorious criminal involved in murder and other heinous cases, police added.

During preliminary investigation, police found that when Sukhkiran was in a Punjab jail, he came in contact with hardliners already lodged there and became familiar with ISI activists in Pakistan. Police said the accused had serious plans to create disturbance in the state.

Their another accomplice, Shabir Ali, is absconding, police said. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities Act and the Official Secret Act.

