Jagan-led government brought ward, village secretariat system which provided jobs to over 1.3 lakh youth: Andhra Minister

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead Government has introduced the ward or village secretariat system which provided employment to more than 1.3 lakh youth.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 20:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lead Government has introduced the ward or village secretariat system which provided employment to more than 1.3 lakh youth. It is the biggest achievement of Jagan Mohan Reddy government in 2020, he said.While wrapping up government achievements in the outgoing year, Botsa listed out the welfare schemes being implemented in the state. He said that the state government has launched the 'Distribution of House Pattas for all Poor'. Giving house pattas for 30 lakh beneficiaries is first time in the state, he claimed.

Botsa said that the state government has focused on medical and education sectors. Infrastructure of the hospitals and schools are being revamped with Nadu-Nedu (then and now) scheme, he added. YS Jagan government has increased the ambit of Arogyasri scheme and providing free medicare to the needy. The government has started construction of super specialty hospitals in all tribal areas in the state, he said.

Botsa said that the Andhra Pradesh government has brought in the Disha Act for faster disposal of cases of atrocities on women, and is setting up special police stations. The act is being modified as per the suggestions of union home ministry, it will soon be ratified and come into force, he said. Listing out the achievements of the state government, minister Botsa said that Land Resurvey is another big program that is taken up by the state government in the year 2020. He said that while the earlier government had compromised on the Polavaram project, but his government could get approval of the central government for revised costs for the project, he added.Minister Botsa lambasted TDP stating that it was creating hurdles in the government's attempts to develop the state.

TDP has no commitment towards the state. TDP does not want equal development of all regions of the state, that's why it is opposing the three capitals proposal. It is creating problems to the government with its numerical domination in the legislative council. Despite TDP creating all kinds of hurdles through legal cases, our government is working for achieving the welfare state, he added. (ANI)

