Deshmukh cuts cake in Pune police control room to welcome 2021

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed the New Year withpolicemen at the Pune control room where he cut a cake on Thursday night. According to senior officials, Deshmukh cut a special cake with the message Hope 2021 written on it at the Pune police control room.Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and other officials were present on the occasion.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-01-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 00:29 IST
Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and other officials were present on the occasion. Deshmukh, while interacting with police personnel, appreciated their work and sense of commitment towards profession.

