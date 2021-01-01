Deshmukh cuts cake in Pune police control room to welcome 2021

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed the New Year withpolicemen at the Pune control room where he cut a cake on Thursday night. According to senior officials, Deshmukh cut a special cake with the message 'Hope 2021' written on it at the Pune police control room.

Police commissioner Amitabh Gupta and other officials were present on the occasion. Deshmukh, while interacting with police personnel, appreciated their work and sense of commitment towards profession.