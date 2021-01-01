Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Ethiopian forces killed scores in June-July unrest

The unrest in June and July followed the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa, who had been a prominent voice in the anti-government protests that led to Abiy taking office in 2018 and announcing sweeping political reforms.The unrest was unrelated to the conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region that began in early November, another sign of the tensions straining the country of some 110 million people at the heart of the Horn of Africa.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 13:33 IST
Report: Ethiopian forces killed scores in June-July unrest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A new report says Ethiopian security forces killed more than 75 people and injured nearly 200 during deadly unrest in June and July after the killing of a popular singer. More than 30 others were beheaded, tortured or dragged in the streets by attackers amid ethnic slurs. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission in its report released Friday says 123 people in all were killed and at least 500 injured in one of the country's worst outbreaks of ethnic violence in years, a "widespread and systematic attack" against civilians that points to crimes against humanity.

Ethnic violence is a major challenge to Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has urged national unity among more than 80 ethnic groups in Africa's second most populous country. The unrest in June and July followed the killing of singer Hachalu Hundessa, who had been a prominent voice in the anti-government protests that led to Abiy taking office in 2018 and announcing sweeping political reforms.

The unrest was unrelated to the conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region that began in early November, another sign of the tensions straining the country of some 110 million people at the heart of the Horn of Africa. A spokeswoman for Abiy's office did not immediately comment. Interviews with government officials and security figures were part of the commission's investigation, which also involved visiting some 40 communities.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DMK demands TN Assembly resolution against Central farm laws

DMK chief M K Stalin on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to take a cue from Punjab and Kerala and get a resolution adopted in the state assembly seeking repeal of the three contentious Cenrtal farm laws, against which fa...

Patnaik writes to PM, urges him to set up airport in Puri

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to set up an airport in Puri for promotion of tourism in the state. The state government has identified land for the proposed Sri Jagannath...

ATF price up 3.7%, LPG unchanged

Jet fuel or ATF price on Friday was hiked by 3.7 per cent, the third increase in rates in one month on firming international oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel ATF price was raised by Rs 1,817.62 per kilolitre, or 3.69 per cent, to Rs 50,978...

Schools, Pre-University Colleges reopen for students in K'taka

After a gap of over nine months, schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened for students on Friday with strict COVID-19 safety norms. While regular classes began on Friday for class 10 and second year PUC class 12 students, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021