Maha: On run for 12 years, accused from Bihar nabbed in Nashik

A wanted accused from Bihar who had been on the run for the last 12 years was arrested by the Thane police from Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Thursday nabbed Kamruddin Amir Hussain alias Amiruddin Ansari, a native of Bihar's Motihari district, from Pandit Nagar at CIDCO Colony in Nashik, the official said.

The Bihar police had been on the lookout for the accused, who was involved in cases of extortion, dacoity and arms possession, for the last 12 years, deputy commissioner of police crime Lakshmikant Patil said. According to the police, the court had issued arrest warrants against the accused in two cases and it was since 2008 the Bihar police had launched a manhunt for him.

The Bihar police had sought help from their Thane counterparts to trace the accused and had forwarded the copies of the proclamation and the arrest warrants, senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Crime Unit I said. The accused, who had come to Nashik to evade arrest, had been involved in the business of sale and purchase of cars, the official said, adding that the Sarisava police of Bihar will take charge of the accused who is in judicial remand.