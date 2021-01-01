Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: On run for 12 years, accused from Bihar nabbed in Nashik

The accused, who had come to Nashik to evade arrest, had been involved in the business of sale and purchase of cars, the official said, adding that the Sarisava police of Bihar will take charge of the accused who is in judicial remand.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-01-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 18:08 IST
Maha: On run for 12 years, accused from Bihar nabbed in Nashik
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A wanted accused from Bihar who had been on the run for the last 12 years was arrested by the Thane police from Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the police on Thursday nabbed Kamruddin Amir Hussain alias Amiruddin Ansari, a native of Bihar's Motihari district, from Pandit Nagar at CIDCO Colony in Nashik, the official said.

The Bihar police had been on the lookout for the accused, who was involved in cases of extortion, dacoity and arms possession, for the last 12 years, deputy commissioner of police crime Lakshmikant Patil said. According to the police, the court had issued arrest warrants against the accused in two cases and it was since 2008 the Bihar police had launched a manhunt for him.

The Bihar police had sought help from their Thane counterparts to trace the accused and had forwarded the copies of the proclamation and the arrest warrants, senior inspector Nitin Thakre of Crime Unit I said. The accused, who had come to Nashik to evade arrest, had been involved in the business of sale and purchase of cars, the official said, adding that the Sarisava police of Bihar will take charge of the accused who is in judicial remand.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers to hike prices for 2021 as pandemic, political pressure put revenues at risk

Shiprocket records 188 pc growth in online sellers during Jul-Sep

Xiaomi warns Mi A3 users against installing Android 11 update: Here's why

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha

In a major reshuffle effected by the Odisha government on Friday, R Vineel Krishna, who was the managing director of two state-run mining companies, has been made the new special secretary to the chief minister and Balwant Singh succeeded h...

TMC celebrates 23rd foundation day, calls Mamata true upholder of Bengali culture

The ruling Trinamool Congress celebrated its 23rd foundation day on Friday and asserted that the party chief Mamata Banerjee is the true upholder of Bengals culture and values. The opposition BJP mocked at TMCs foundation day celebartions s...

As new year begins, PM Modi pens poem to strike message of optimism, resolve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and shared a poem penned by him to give a message of optimism and resolve to win over darkness and obstacles. The Twitter handle of MyGovIndia, a cit...

Bitcoin scam: Man arrested for duping people to the tune of Rs 2.5 crore

A man has been arrested for allegedly duping people by alluring them to invest in fake cryptocurrency, police said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Umesh Verma 60. He was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International airport when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021