Manager of bar held for violating night curfew guidelines

Chand violated the directions of night curfew issued by the Delhi Government in view of coronavirus epidemic, following which a case under relevant sections was registered and he was arrested, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 22:04 IST
A manager of a bar and cafe situated in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area has been arrested for allegedly violating night curfew guidelines issued by the Delhi government, police said on Friday. The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, while patrolling in the Kalkaji area, police reached a prominent hotel at Nehru Place around 2 am where a bar and cafe named 'M House' was found operating, they said. People were being served 'hukka' and alcohol. The guidelines of social distancing also not being followed. The manager of the joint was identified as Umesh Chand, a resident of Uttam Nagar, a senior police officer said. When he was asked to show the license and permission, he could not produce it. Photographs of the premises were taken. Chand violated the directions of night curfew issued by the Delhi Government in view of coronavirus epidemic, following which a case under relevant sections was registered and he was arrested, police added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

