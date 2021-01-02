Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egyptian officials: Roadside bombing in Sinai kills 2 police

A roadside bomb went off Friday in Egypts northern Sinai Peninsula, killing two members of the countrys security forces and wounding five, security and medical officials said. On Wednesday, one member of the security forces was killed and three were wounded in a roadside bombing in a village near Rafah, a town on the border with the Gaza Strip.

PTI | El-Arish | Updated: 02-01-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 00:09 IST
Egyptian officials: Roadside bombing in Sinai kills 2 police

A roadside bomb went off Friday in Egypt's northern Sinai Peninsula, killing two members of the country's security forces and wounding five, security and medical officials said. According to the officials, the security forces were patrolling in the town of Bir al-Abd when their armored vehicle was hit by a remotely-detonated bomb. The wounded were transferred to a military hospital in Sinai's coastal city of El-Arish. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the attacks with the media.

Friday's bombing was the second in the past three days. On Wednesday, one member of the security forces was killed and three were wounded in a roadside bombing in a village near Rafah, a town on the border with the Gaza Strip. There was no clear claim of responsibility for Friday's attack, but the Islamic State group posted a statement on Friday, saying it was behind Wednesday's bombing and three other recent attacks. The claims could not be independently verified.

Egypt has been battling an Islamic State-led insurgency in Sinai that intensified after the military overthrew an Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013. The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and minority Christians. The conflict has largely taken place out of the public arena, with journalists and outside observers barred from the area. So far, the fighting has not expanded to the southern end of the peninsula, where popular Red Sea tourist resorts are located.

But in 2015, an Islamic State bombing brought down over Sinai a Russian passenger plane that had departed from the resort Sharm el-Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board. In February 2018, the Egyptian military launched a massive operation in Sinai and also in parts of the Nile Delta region and the desert along the country's western border with Libya. Since then, the pace of IS attacks has diminished.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suddenly overwhelmed, Ireland says thousands of COVID-19 cases yet to be added to tally

Ireland said on Friday it had under-reported coronavirus cases in recent days by thousands more than previously known as its system came under strain, suggesting the EUs fastest growing outbreak is worsening even more rapidly than figures s...

Defying Trump, U.S. Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a bill on defense spending against his strong objections 20 days before he leav...

Bengal reports 26 more COVID deaths, 1,153 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,738 after 26 more people succumbed to the disease on Friday, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The tally mounted to 5,53,216 after 1,153 new cases were detected in the ...

Senate overrides first Trump veto to uphold defense policy bill

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate overturned President Donald Trumps veto of a 740 billion defense bill on Friday, handing the Republican president the first veto defeat of his presidency weeks before he leaves office.The Senate voted 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021