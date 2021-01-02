Two die of electrocution in UP village

A 50-year-old man and his son died of electrocution in a village in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Noorpur village on Friday, they said.

Arvind (22) was electrocuted while trying to switch on a submersible pump. Hearing his cries, his father, Nekpal, attempted to rescue him but was electrocuted too, the police said. They were initially taken to a primary health centre, and from there, referred to a private hospital in Bareilly, Station House Officer of Dataganj police station Ajeet Singh said.

The duo succumbed after reaching Bareilly, he added. The SHO said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.