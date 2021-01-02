Left Menu
Development News Edition

Helpline number to strengthen connectivity between people, Army in J-K

As part of Army's efforts to further strengthen the connectivity between the people and Army in the Valley, a 'Feedback and grievances' helpline number has been established under the aegis of Chinar Corps on Saturday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 16:42 IST
Helpline number to strengthen connectivity between people, Army in J-K
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As part of Army's efforts to further strengthen the connectivity between the people and Army in the Valley, a 'Feedback and grievances' helpline number has been established under the aegis of Chinar Corps on Saturday. Feedback and grievances can be shared on helpline number 9484101010, according to the Public Relations Officer (Defence) of Srinagar. A contact can also be established through the Telegram app.

"With these efforts, the synergy between the people of Jammu and Kashmir will go a long way in establishing peace and prosperity for all", PRO added. "For the first time, the Indian army established a helpline number for Kashmiris", PRO further added.

On January 1, as part of the restructuring of Army Headquarters, the Indian Army has appointed a Major General-rank officer as the head of its newly created Human Rights cell. Major General Gautam Chauhan has been appointed as the first head of the HR Cell which would be directly working under the Vice Chief of Army Staff office, Army officials said.

The new cell would be the nodal point for examining any allegations of human rights violations related to the force. (ANI)

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonalika surpasses FY'20 sales to sell over 1 Lakh tractors in 9 months of FY'21, powers ahead with 3X growth at 33 percent

New Delhi India, January 2 ANINewsVoir In line with the magnificent performance registered throughout the year 2020, Sonalika Tractors has started the New Year 2021 with an unparalleled achievement. The fastest growing tractor brand in the ...

Soccer-Inter Milan deny rumours that owners Suning want to sell

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has shot down reports in the Italian media that he is looking to sell the Serie A club.Reports on Saturday said that the Rothschild bank has a mandate to sell the entire club, as well as to find new invest...

Buta Singh - the quintessential politician who sailed through turbulent years of Indian politics

With his ear to the ground and eye on the national politics, Congress veteran Buta Singh was the quintessential politician who sailed through the most turbulent years of Indian politics with deftness and diligence, and went on to become the...

C'garh: Paddy procurement hit as FCI not lifting stock?

Purported delay in lifting of rice from Chhattisgarh by the Food Corporation of India FCI for the Central pool has been affecting procurement of paddy at the Minimum Support Price MSP at some centres in the Congress-ruled state, a senior of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021