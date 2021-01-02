Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stone-pelting incidents in J-K dropped by 87.13 pc in 2020: DGP

In 2019, there were 1,999 incidents of stone-pelting, of which 1,193 took place after the Centre announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir that year in August.There have been 255 stone-pelting incidents in 2020 as compared to the incidents in 2019 and the year 2020, witnessed a 87.31 per cent decline, the director general of police said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 20:47 IST
Stone-pelting incidents in J-K dropped by 87.13 pc in 2020: DGP

There was a 87.13 per cent dip in incidents of stone-pelting last year as compared to 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Director General of Police Dilbag Singh. In 2019, there were 1,999 incidents of stone-pelting, of which 1,193 took place after the Centre announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir that year in August.

''There have been 255 stone-pelting incidents in 2020 as compared to the incidents in 2019 and the year (2020), witnessed a 87.31 per cent decline,'' the director general of police said. The Centre on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state, and divided it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In 2018 and 2017, 1,458, and 1,412 incidents of stone-pelting were reported. When compared to 2016, the dip in such incidents in 2020 was 90 per cent, according to officials.

In 2016, 2,653 stone-pelting cases were reported as the killing of Burhan Wani, a commander of the terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, had triggered violent protests across Kashmir. In 2015, as many as 730 incidents of stone-pelting took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

After decline in militancy in the mid-2000s, stones became a popular choice of weapon during protests. This trend has been there since the 2008 Amarnath-land row agitation in Jammu and Kashmir. A top commander of the Indian Army had then termed stone-pelting as ''agitational terrorism'' for targeting security forces and police who in-turn could not use the gun on stone-pelters. The worst incidents of stone-pelting took place in 2010, 2016 and 2019. ''Law and order situation is well under control. Our resolve for 2021 is strengthening and consolidating peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir,'' DGP Dilbagh Singh said..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Expert panel recommends granting approval for restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

An expert panel of Indias central drug authority on Saturday recommended granting permission for restricted use of Bharat Biotech-developed indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in emergency situation, especially in the context of infection b...

India successfully cultures UK-variant of coronavirus strain: ICMR

India has successfully cultured the new coronavirus strain, which originated in the UK, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR said on Saturday. In a tweet, the ICMR claimed that no country has yet reported successful isolation and cul...

Two held for killing woman in scuffle during New Year party

Two persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old woman who was found dead following a party with her friends in suburban Khar on New Years Eve, police said on Saturday. Janhavi Kukreja was found dead und...

FACTBOX-Soccer-New Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino

Factbox on Argentine Mauricio Pochettino who was appointed new manager of Ligue 1 side Paris St Germain on Saturday. Born March 2, 1972 in Murphy, Santa Fe, Argentina.PLAYING CAREER The centre back began his playing career with Newells Old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021