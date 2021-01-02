FIR filed after poster announcing reward for killing Punjab CM put up in Mohali
Mohali Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for putting up a printed poster on a guide map, announcing a reward of USD 1 million for "killing" Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, said Mohali City Superintendent of Police (SP).ANI | Mohali (Punjab) | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:36 IST
Mohali Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for putting up a printed poster on a guide map, announcing a reward of USD 1 million for "killing" Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, said Mohali City Superintendent of Police (SP).
The poster was sighted on December 31.
FIR has been registered under Sections 504, 506 & 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 4, 5 of Punjab Prevention of Defacement Property Ordinance Act, 1997, the SP added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab CM
- Punjab
- Amarinder Singh
- SP
ALSO READ
Punjab CM congratulates state team for topping country in investment promotion
Centre trying to intimidate arhtiyas: Punjab CM
Punjab CM sets targets for police officers probing heinous crimes
Clean drinking water in 1,634 villages in next one year: Punjab CM
Punjab CM, SAD attack BJP for calling agitating farmers 'urban Naxals'