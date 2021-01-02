FIR filed after poster announcing reward for killing Punjab CM put up in Mohali

Mohali Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for putting up a printed poster on a guide map, announcing a reward of USD 1 million for "killing" Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, said Mohali City Superintendent of Police (SP).

The poster was sighted on December 31.

FIR has been registered under Sections 504, 506 & 120B of IPC and Sections 3, 4, 5 of Punjab Prevention of Defacement Property Ordinance Act, 1997, the SP added. (ANI)