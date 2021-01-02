Left Menu
Around 1,14,100 vaccinators trained during country-wide mock drill on COVID-19 vaccine administration

Around 1,14,100 vaccinators were trained in a country-wide mock drill on COVID-19 vaccine administration held in all states and Union Territories (UTs) at 286 session sites spread across 125 districts, the central government said on Saturday.

Updated: 02-01-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Around 1,14,100 vaccinators were trained in a country-wide mock drill on COVID-19 vaccine administration held in all states and Union Territories (UTs) at 286 session sites spread across 125 districts, the central government said on Saturday. As per an official release, 125 districts conducted the dry run at three sites or more which included a public health facility (district hospitals/medical colleges), private health facility, and rural or urban outreach sites.

"All the state and district officials were trained on the operational guidelines and for conducting the dry-run. This dry run was aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in a field environment for planning, implementation and reporting at the block, district and state level," the government said. The government said the dry run was also conducted to familiarise the state, district, block and hospital-level officers on all aspects of the COVID-19 roll out.

The states/UTs conducted the dry run from 9:00 am across the country, in a seamless manner. The activities starting from beneficiary data upload, session site allocation, and micro-planning, vaccine allocation, session site management with test beneficiaries, reporting mechanism among other things were covered in this one-day dry run to execute the nearest possible simulation of the actual day. The government said that the preparation to handle any adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) at all session sites and functionality of the call centers was also tested.

The dry run was supervised by the district collectors. This dry run ended with debriefing meetings at the district and the state level to discuss the issues and challenges encountered during the day. "The states/UTs have expressed complete satisfaction on the successful conduct of the dry run which included the operational process and its linkages with the Co-WIN Software," it added. (ANI)

