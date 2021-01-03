Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two French soldiers killed in Mali -French presidency

Two French soldiers died in an operation in Mali on Saturday and a third was injured when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French presidency said. The soldiers were on a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering mission in the eastern region of Menaka when the blast occurred late Saturday morning, the joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2021 04:19 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 04:19 IST
Two French soldiers killed in Mali -French presidency

Two French soldiers died in an operation in Mali on Saturday and a third was injured when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French presidency said.

The soldiers were on a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering mission in the eastern region of Menaka when the blast occurred late Saturday morning, the joint chiefs of staff said in a statement. The injured soldier's life was not in danger, the presidency said.

Less than a week ago three French soldiers were killed in Mali also by an improvised explosive device during a mission in the southern region of Hombori. Al Qaeda's North Africa wing has said it was responsible for that attack, jihadist monitoring organisation SITE Intel reported on Saturday.

The soldiers in both cases were part of France’s Barkhane military operations in Mali against Islamic fighters.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two French soldiers killed in Mali -French presidency

Two French soldiers died in an operation in Mali on Saturday and a third was injured when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French presidency said.The soldiers were on a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering...

NBA-Paul Westphal, Hall of Fame player turned coach, dies at 70

Paul Westphal, a Basketball Hall of Fame guard and later a successful NBA coach, died on Saturday at the age of 70, the Phoenix Suns said, months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. The five-time NBA All-Star and former first-round pi...

Two French soldiers killed in Mali -French presidency

Two French soldiers died in an operation in Mali on Saturday and a third was injured when an improvised explosive device hit their armoured vehicle, the French presidency said.Less than a week ago three French soldiers were killed in Mali a...

U.S. Senator Cruz leads long-shot Republican bid to overturn Biden's victory

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Bidens victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 a largely symbolic move...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021