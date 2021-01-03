Left Menu
Development News Edition

15 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

Fifteen people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradeshs Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said. The roof collapsed when over 25 people had taken shelter at the structure while it was raining.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 16:05 IST
15 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said. The roof collapsed when over 25 people had taken shelter at the structure while it was raining. Most of them were relatives of Ram Dhan, who was being cremated at that time.

Hours later, rescue workers were still going through the rubble to locate more victims, Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said. Several people are admitted at hospitals. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been rushed to the spot. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. The chief minister directed officials to give financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, a statement issued by the state government said. The chief minister also directed the Divisional Commissioner of Meerut and ADG Meerut zone to submit a report in this connection.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stricter lockdown restriction likely on the way, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe places and children should continue to attend where permitted. Cases o...

German governor: Extend lockdown through January

A prominent German state governor is calling for the countrys lockdown to be extended until the end of January and says there should be no rushed reopening of schools. Germanys current lockdown took effect on December 16 after a partial shu...

Operation clean up: Rs 1 lakh cr of disputed tax to be settled as Vivad Se Vishwas scheme clicks

In a massive clean up of legacy issues, nearly one-fifth of about 5 lakh entities locked in tax litigation with the government have opted for a dispute redressal scheme, helping settle around Rs 83,000 crore of contested amount, a top finan...

U.S. Senate control, and Biden's agenda, at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom

Control of the U.S. Senate and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Bidens legislative agenda will be on the ballot on Tuesday when voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.The high-stakes campaign that has unfolded since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021