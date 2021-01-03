Left Menu
All but one of 25 high courts now have regular chief justice

The Supreme Court collegium had recently recommended the elevation of five judges as chief justices of various high courts.While four judges were elevated, the file of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, a judge of the Uttarakhand HC who has been recommended for the post of chief justice of the Gauhati High Court, is under process and a decision would be known by the end the week, sources in the government said.

All but one of 25 high courts now have regular chief justice
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-four out of 25 high courts in the country now have regular chief justice, following the elevation of four judges last week. The Supreme Court collegium had recently recommended the elevation of five judges as chief justices of various high courts.

While four judges were elevated, the file of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, a judge of the Uttarakhand HC who has been recommended for the post of chief justice of the Gauhati High Court, is under process and a decision would be known by the end the week, sources in the government said. Some of the high courts were functioning with acting chief justices.

Justice S Muralidhar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court. Delhi High Court's Justice Hima Kohli has been elevated as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Justice Pankaj Mithal of the Allahabad High Court has been made the chief justice of the common high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories.

Justice Sanjib Banerjee, a judge of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the new chief justice of the Madras High Court. Meanwhile, there are four vacancies in the Supreme Court and the Law Ministry is yet to receive recommendations from the collegium to fill up the slots.

The first vacancy in the Supreme Court arose following the retirement of Justice Ranjan Gogoi in November 2019 as the Chief Justice of India. Subsequently, three more vacancies arose in the top court following the retirements of justices Deepak Gupta, R Bhanumathi and Arun Mishra.

Against a sanctioned strength of 34, the apex court is functioning with 30 judges. The government has maintained that appointment of judges in the high courts is a ''continuous collaborative process'' between the executive and the judiciary, as it requires consultation and approval from various constitutional authorities.

