Man found dead at his South Delhi apartment; murder suspected

Police found a 37-year-old man dead and his wife lying unconscious at the couple's apartment in South Delhi's Chattarpur Extension, officials said on Sunday. The deceased, Chirag, was lying on the floor on Saturday and his wife, Renuka, who was lying unconscious on the bed, is under treatment, they said.

Police suspect that the man was stabbed by someone. A senior police officer said, ''We received a call from the landlord that his tenants were not opening their door. At the same time, we found a post on Facebook in which a woman had shared information about her husband's murder. We opened the door and found the couple lying in an unconscious condition.'' A case of murder has been registered against unidentified people. Efforts are on to identify the accused, he said.

The couple did not have a child and from initial inquiry, it was found that there were differences between them. They had been living at the apartment for seven years and worked at an insurance company, police said, adding further investigation is underway..