Puducherry CM submits memorandum to MoS Reddy requesting statehood, financial assistance

Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy on Sunday submitted the memorandum to Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy requesting for statehood and financial assistance for development and welfare of Union Territory. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that Narayanasamy met Reddy on latter's visit to Puducherry.

"Puducherry CM V.Narayanasamy today met MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on his visit to Puducherry and submitted the memorandum requesting for statehood and financial assistance for development and welfare of Puducherry," CMO said in a tweet. Reddy was accorded Guard Of Honour upon his arrival in Puducherry on Sunday morning. He also chaired a review meeting with the officials of the Puducherry government.

"Chaired a review meeting on the implementation and progress of Flagship Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) along with Chief Secretary, DGP, Secretaries & Heads of Various Departments of the Government of Puducherry. Also reviewed the arrangements made for #COVIDVaccine inoculation," he tweeted. On Sunday evening, Reddy met Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas. He was on a day-long visit of Puducherry. (ANI)