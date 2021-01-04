Israel's defence minister favours buying one more F-35 squadron for now
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the United States for now while earmarking funds for possible purchases of new F-15 jets. "Right now we have two (F-35) squadrons. I reckon we will expand that.Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:41 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the United States for now while earmarking funds for possible purchases of new F-15 jets.
"Right now we have two (F-35) squadrons. I reckon we will expand that. That is what I requested of the Americans," Gantz told Ynet TV. "I would buy another F-35 squadron and then examine what to do with the balance - continuing to expand the F-35 (procurement), going for F-15s?"
