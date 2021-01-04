Naxal with Rs 1 lakh reward held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A Naxal wanted for attacks onpolice and kidnapping of civilians as well as other seriousoffences was arrested from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, anofficial said on Monday

Punem Binda (48) had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his headand was apprehended on Sunday from his native Marudbakavillage under Usoor police station limits in an anti-Naxaloperation of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) andDistrict Force (DF), he said

Binda was head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi KisanMazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), a front outfit of the Naxals, andwas involved in six incidents between 2006 and 2018, includingattacks on police teams, kidnapping of civilians, loot anddamage to public property, the official added.